Angiography Equipment Market to Grow Steady at 5% CAGR to 2023

The angiography equipment market is projected to reach USD 13.06 billion by 2023 from USD 10.26 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.0% research reports added in ReportsnReports.com. The growth in this market is attributed to the high prevalence of diseases such as cancer and CVDs, increasing product approvals for advanced angiography techniques in the market, the large number of ongoing research activities, growing government and public-private investments, increasing number of awareness programs.

The major players in the angiography equipment market are GE Healthcare (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Canon Corporation (Japan), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Cordis (a Cardinal Health Company, US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), Medtronic (Ireland), Angiodynamics (US), B. Braun Melsungen (Germany), and Abbott Laboratories (US).

The report analyzes the angiography equipment market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, procedure, application, and end user. The report also includes an in-depth regulatory analysis for various regions across the globe and competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

The angiography equipment market is segmented into angiography systems, angiography catheters, angiography guide wires, angiography balloons, angiography contrast media, vascular closure devices (VCDs), and angiography accessories. The angiography catheters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Europe accounted for the largest share of the angiography equipment market in 2017. However, Latin America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth in this market is driven by factors such as the increased purchasing power, presence of a favourable regulatory environment, growth in the geriatric population, and government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure.

The size of global angiography equipment market and estimate size of various other dependent submarkets. Major players in market were identified through secondary sources; directories; databases like Bloomberg Businessweek, Factiva, and Avention; journals; and publications from associations like American Health Information Management Association and Ohio Health Information Management Association; & their market revenues were determined through primary and secondary research.

The coronary angiography segment accounted for the largest share of the angiography equipment market in 2017. This dominant share is mainly attributed to the increase in the prevalence of coronary heart diseases due to the growing aging population. Moreover, increased awareness about the benefits of timely detection and treatment of coronary diseases and technological advancements are also expected to drive the growth of this market in the next five years.

