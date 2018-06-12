Particle Measuring Systems Releases Flexible, Secure Environmental Monitoring System

New PMS Environmental Monitoring Models Providing Reliable Systems to Meet Regulatory Requirements and Flexibility for Future Growth

BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / Particle Measuring Systems (PMS) has released the new FacilityPro® 3010, 1010 processors and SMART NG software for Environmental Monitoring Systems. The FacilityPro 3010 and 1010 processors provide a central hub for viable and/or non-viable sampling points as well as analog and digital inputs or outputs for equipment such as temperature, humidity, differential pressure sensors, and light towers allowing for complete environmental monitoring and alarming in critical areas to meet regulatory requirements.

FacilityPro processors can be operated by the simplified SMART NG's control software or the GE® Digital iFix based SCADA NG control software. These new offerings complete the FacilityPro family of products providing system for small compounding facilities to major aseptic manufacturers with multiple filling lines.

SMART NG and SCADA NG software provide an updated graphical operator interface with an intuitive map-based design, data and trend reports, system configuration, and audit trails. In support of 21 CFR Part 11 requirements, the software includes strict access controls requiring electronic signatures for all actions and changes.

"The addition of these next-generation FacilityPro products positions PMS's environmental monitoring offering for the flexibility to meet the latest environmental monitoring needs while ensuring data security and reliability," said Paul Hartigan, PMS Global Product Line Manager for Systems and Software. "These new systems continue to be GAMP 5 category 4 and are created to have standard IQ/OQ validation protocols, reducing the installation and validation time required."

About Particle Measuring Systems

Particle Measuring Systems Inc. (PMS), a subsidiary of Spectris plc, is a global technology leader in contamination monitoring, the inventor of laser particle counting, and is now the leading provider of solutions for monitoring and controlling many forms of contamination that impact companies that manufacture in ultra-clean environments.

