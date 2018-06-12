TruthFinder Launches Free Dark Web Monitoring For All Members

The Public Records Search Service Recently Partnered with Consumer Credit Reporting Agency Experian to Offer Personalized Cyber Risk Intelligence

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / TruthFinder, an online public records search service, is proud to announce the launch of Dark Web Monitoring. In addition to accessing unlimited background report data, members can now take active steps to protect their information in the digital space for no additional fee.

Year after year, numbers indicate that identity theft is on the rise. According to the 2017 Identity Fraud Study, 15.4 million Americans had their identity stolen in 2017, compared to 13.1 million the year before. This rise is partially attributed to the emergence of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, which resulted in a cluster of online black markets on the Dark Web. Sensitive personal information is bought and sold on these marketplaces, including bank account numbers, Social Security numbers, and medical data. To protect members from identity theft, TruthFinder's Dark Web intelligence service - in partnership with Experian, a consumer credit reporting agency - scans through thousands of data points to identify compromised information on the DarkWeb. Then, the system alerts users so they can take active steps to protect themselves online.

Once members provide the personal information they would like to monitor, TruthFinder's Dark Web Monitoring service actively scans different methods of surveillance, including public bulletin boards, web servers, social media feeds and more. This always-on service ensures that the user's Social Security number, email address, passport number, medical identification numbers, bank account numbers, phone numbers, driver's license, credit/debit cards and social network accounts have not been compromised.

CEO Steven Gray said, "Identity theft is a serious issue that impacts millions of Americans, so it is a privilege to provide our members with an essential tool for the digital age with Dark Web Monitoring. At TruthFinder, we are focused on broadening the value our service provides and protecting our members and their families from fraud is just the first step."

Dark Web Monitoring is now available for all TruthFinder members. For additional information, visit https://www.truthfinder.com/dark-web/.

ABOUT TRUTHFINDER

TruthFinder is an online service that provides public record, people finder and criminal record information to members on a subscription basis. TruthFinder utilizes data from state, federal and various local sources, which have been aggregated and made available electronically. TruthFinder's user-friendly reports compile public records describing people living in the U.S. Some of the databases that TruthFinder utilizes include state sex offender information, county arrest records, court dockets, census records and various other public records. TruthFinder does not provide consumer reports, nor is it a consumer-reporting agency, and it may not be used for consumer credit, insurance, employment, tenant screening or any other purpose subject to the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). For more information, please review the TruthFinder help page.

