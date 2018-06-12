Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - VitalHub Corp. (TSXV: VHI) (the "Company" or "VitalHub"), at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), announces that VitalHub is not aware of any undisclosed material information that may be affecting the trading price and volume of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange.

VitalHub uses web, mobile, and Blockchain technology to create disruptive SaaS-based healthcare applications that solve industry-wide problems. VitalHub's aim is to create high-value, secured solutions that enable broad interoperability among existing health data systems. VitalHub is primarily focused on working with organizations in the Mental Health and Long-Term Care space, to further extend organization's applications across the continuum of care, powered by the security, efficiency, and trust of Blockchain technology.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 200+ clients across North America. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "VHI".

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the transactions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com