APG Cash Drawer Celebrates Forty Year Anniversary and Commitment to Customers Worldwide

Global cash management solution manufacturer observes forty years of business in the point of sale industry

MINNEAPOLIS, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- APG Cash Drawer, LLC, a fast-growing global manufacturer of cash management solutions in Minneapolis, celebrates forty years of commitment and service to a wide variety of retail and hospitality environments. Since its inception on May 31st, 1978, the Company has developed an extensive portfolio of cash drawer and cash management solutions, including the innovative SMARTtill© Technology platform, for small and large retailers across the globe. APG is known as an industry leader, while striving to be the best and preferred choice for cash management solutions at the point of sale.

"A lot has changed within the point of sale industry in forty years and I am honored to be a part of it," stated Mark J. Olson, President and CEO of APG Cash Drawer. "This milestone not only represents the dedication and tireless efforts of our entire APG Team, but the support and loyalty of all our partners and customers for the past 40 years. It has been a journey, not a destination and we're all eager to see what the next 40 years will bring. Thank you for your continued support."

"Forty years of delivering innovative point-of-sale solutions and exceptional customer service is a momentous accomplishment for any organization in today's environment," stated Andrew Carr, Managing Director at APG EMEA. "We are fortunate to have achieved this landmark on the shoulders of our customers, current and former employees, vendors, investors, strategic partners and affiliates around the world. This is solely due to the long-standing relationships cultivated with them for the last 40 years - Thank you!"

ABOUT APG Cash Drawer, LLC

Retail payments are changing, yet there is still $1.5 trillion in cash in circulation. In fact, cash represents between 30 to 45% of all global transactions. APG has been designing and delivering cash management solutions with a variety of size, color, interface, and integration options for over 40 years. Whether you need a custom design, general application cash drawer or a product for a mobile shopping experience, APG has a solution. With our durable and dependable products installed, an APG cash drawer will provide years of smooth, trouble free service with virtually no downtime, no preventative maintenance, and no headaches. To learn more about our products, visit http://www.cashdrawer.com or call 763-571-5000. Follow us on Twitter at @apgcashdrawer and on Facebook.

