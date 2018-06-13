STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Luxembourg National Space Programme (LuxIMPULSE), implemented by the European Space Agency has awarded GomSpace Luxembourg SARL - a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB (the "Company") - a 1.575 million EURO development contract. The scope of the project is the development of a novel product, called Mega-Constellations Operations Platform ("MCOP"), that will become a key part in GomSpace Luxembourg's plans to offer constellation operations services for small satellites. The project will conclude in Q1 2020.

About GomSpace Group AB

The Company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly-owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with operational office in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace is a space company with a mission to be engaged in the global market for space systems and services by introducing new products, i.e. components, platforms and systems based on innovation within professional nanosatellites. The Company is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier exchange under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit our website on www.gomspace.com.

About LuxIMPULSE

LuxIMPULSE is the National Space Programme of Luxembourg dedicated to research and development. This programme is implemented with the assistance of the European Space Agency.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 10:00 a.m. CET on June 13, 2018.

For more information, please contact:

Niels Buus (CEO)

Tel: +45-40-31-55-57

Email: nbu@gomspace.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/gomspace-a-s/r/gomspace-luxembourg-receives-development-contract-from-esa,c2546664

The following files are available for download: