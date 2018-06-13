Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-13 / 10:30 *Press Release* *HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH to present all-in-one energy storage system Picea at ees Europe 2018* *- The Berlin-based company is Silver Sponsor of the ees & Power2Drive Forum* - Two HPS presentations: _Unabhängigkeit - Der Markttreiber im Hausspeichermarkt_; _Erster Saisonalspeicher mit integrierter Kraft-Wärme-Kopplung bietet unabhängige erneuerbare Energieversorgung im Eigenheim_ *Berlin, Germany, 13 June 2018* - HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS), the Berlin-based energy solutions provider for single-family homes which fulfils the need for energy independence, will present Picea, the world's first all-in-one unit to supply year-round power from the consumer's own photovoltaic system, at ees Europe 2018. The ees Europe is Europe's largest exhibition for batteries and energy storage systems and takes place 20-22 June, 2018 in Munich, Germany. The HPS booth will be located in hall B1, booth number 350. As Silver Sponsor of the ees & Power2Drive Forum, HPS will deliver two presentations: - 20 June 2018, 12:20pm-12:40pm CET: "Unabhängigkeit - Der Markttreiber im Hausspeichermarkt" (translation: "Independency - The market driver in the home storage market") - 22 June 2018, 11:20pm-11:40pm CET: "Erster Saisonalspeicher mit integrierter Kraft-Wärme-Kopplung bietet unabhängige erneuerbare Energieversorgung im Eigenheim" (translation: "First seasonal storage with integrated combined heat and power provides independent renewable energy supply for private homes" "In the past few months, we have made great progress in the development of our product Picea and its market preparation. We look forward to presenting the latest developments at ees Europe. This trade fair offers us an ideal platform for a comprehensive exchange with trade visitors and potential distribution partners to further expand our network," commented Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director and Founder of HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH. "The positive market response and keen interest of customers and distribution partners is proving that we offer a unique innovative solution to the need for 100% renewable and off-grid energy in private homes. Furthermore, we are progressing by building strategic partnerships across different distribution channels and sectors." The ees Europe will take place in conjunction to Intersolar Europe at Messe Munich, Germany, open 20-22 June, 2018 daily from 9am to 6pm CET, on 22 June from 9am to 5pm CET. Additional information on the trade fair presence of HPS can be found here [1]. *About HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH (HPS):* HPS develops and produces systems for storing and using solar energy in single- and multi-family homes. HPS stands for safety, independence and sustainability in decentralized energy supply. The first system from HPS, Picea, combines energy storage, heating support and indoor ventilation in one compact system. Thanks to its high-performance energy management system, Picea is able to meet the complete electrical energy needs of a family home. In addition, all waste heat produced is used to provide the house with heat and hot water, thus lowering the cost of heating. Compared to commercially available battery solutions, Picea has a hundred times more storage capacity with twice the output. Picea is energy efficient and provides energy in all seasons. This allows Picea to provide complete energy self-supply and independence from the grid. The energy produced by the photovoltaic installation on sunny days can either be used straightaway, or converted into hydrogen and stored. This energy is then made available at night or during the winter when there is little or no sunshine. The HPS system's fuel cell converts the energy stored as hydrogen back into electrical energy and heat as needed. HPS is based in Berlin. For more information, please visit: www.homepowersolutions.de/en [2] *Company contact:* HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH Zeyad Abul-Ella, Managing Director Tel.: +49 30 516958 110 Email: zeyad.abul-ella@homepowersolutions.de *Media contact:* MC Services AG Jessica Breu Tel.: +49 89 210 228 36 Email:homepowersolutions@mc-services.eu End of Media Release Issuer: HPS Home Power Solutions GmbH Key word(s): Energy 2018-06-13 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 694927 2018-06-13 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ff5d966462b40080ffd8a40ffd71da1c&application_id=694927&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=50e79944ac756f3850e7a35f5f0301fe&application_id=694927&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

