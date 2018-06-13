AIM-listed mobile commerce company Bango has inked a deal that will allow subscribers of Chile's largest mobile phone network to pay using their phone bill for content and services sold in Google Play. Covering the likes of Minecraft, Tinder and Google Play Music, both pre and post-paid subscribers of Chile's Entel will be able to utilise the click-to-buy facility using carrier billing, placing the charge on their phone bill, for instant access to apps, games, music and video. Bango noted that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...