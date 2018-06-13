SDL Joins Veeva Systems' Technology Partner Program Focusing on Multilingual Regulatory Submission Management

MAIDENHEAD, England, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

First Solution thatSimplifies the Complex Labeling and Submission Processes for Life Sciences Brands

SDL (LSE: SDL), a leader in global content management, translation and digital experience, today announces a strategic decision to join the Veeva Technology Partner program.

Pharmaceutical organizations are constantly looking to improve their regulatory labeling and submission processes globally. By integrating SDL Multilingual Submission Management (SDL MSM) with Veeva Vault RIM, drug sponsors will be able to connect their centrally administrated source-of-truth information with their locally managed regulatory labeling content in real-time.

SDL's integrated solution not only drives compliance, but also streamlines the entire multilingual labeling process, improves staff productivity, and lowers the total cost of managing a complex translation supply chain.

"As a member of Veeva's Technology Partner Program, we look forward to delivering enhanced value to our mutual pharmaceutical industry customers. Customers want an integrated solution to manage their multilingual regulatory content globally," said Kaarin Gordon, SVP Global Life Sciences, SDL. "By integrating SDL MSM with Veeva, a leader in cloud based software for life sciences, customers will benefit from far greater control and management of their submission content and supporting processes."

SDL Multilingual Submission Management (SDL MSM), is a powerful web-based platform developed specifically for the biopharmaceutical industry to globally manage and automate the multilingual aspects of their marketing authorization applications to regulatory authorities across 100+ languages and markets.

Veeva Vault RIM sets an industry standard by providing fully integrated regulatory information management (RIM) capabilities on a single cloud-based platform, including submission document management, product registration management, health authority correspondence and commitments, and submission archiving. It also comes with fully integrated Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP) capabilities.

About SDL

SDL (LSE:SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. For over 25 years we've helped companies deliver transformative business results by enabling powerful, nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 79 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.