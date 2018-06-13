sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

GOGL - ISIN: NO 001 070105.5 - 3.07 per cent Golden Ocean Group Limited Senior Unsecured Convertible Bond Issue 2014/2019

On May 30, 2018 Golden Ocean Group Limited announced a dividend of US$0.10 per share. The Conversion Price will be adjusted on the Convertible Bond from US$87.19 to US$86.19 per share effective on June 13, 2018, which is the ex-dividend date.

Hamilton, Bermuda
June 13, 2018

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)