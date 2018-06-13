Press Release

Brussels, 13 June 2018

Orange Belgium presents mobile offer with unlimited calls for €20 and continues to increase data volumes of its subscriptions

Following the launch of the 1st unlimited mobile offer in Belgium, Orange Belgium continues to serve its customers by enriching and streamlining its range of mobile subscriptions. As of June 18, 2018:

The new Koala offering includes unlimited calls and SMS. It also has extra mobile data, bringing it up to 4 GB. Customers signing up for this new Koala offer will pay €20 per month.

The brand new Cheetah offering presents unlimited calls and SMS and 8 GB of mobile data for €30 per month.

Unlimited calls and more mobile data to stay connected anytime

The new Koala offer will now include unlimited calls to all fix and mobile numbers in Belgium and customers can call carefree when traveling in the EU. They also receive an extra 1 GB of data so they can enjoy a total of 4 GB per month. All Koala customers will automatically benefit from these increases.

The Cheetah offer replaces the Panther offer in the Orange mobile portfolio. For €30 per month, the Cheetah subscription offers unlimited calls and SMS and 8 GB of mobile data. The Panther offer will no longer be available. Orange customers who want to take advantage of this upgrade can switch to Cheetah via their customer zone online or by visiting one of the 140 Orange Shops.

Both mobile subscriptions also include the Orange Cloud app and the real-time traffic app: Coyote.

Clear portfolio of postpaid subscriptions that offer more for less

Cristina Zanchi, Chief Consumer Officer of Orange Belgium, explains: "As a bold challenger in the Belgian telecom market, we have the ambition to go the extra mile for our customers, to focus on what's essential for them, so that they can have exactly what they need with an Orange subscription. A first milestone was the launch of our Eagle unlimited tariff plan in February 2018 - a huge success! This unlimited offer defines exactly our ambition to go further to meet customers' needs. To continue simplifying our offers, we have added unlimited calls to the Koala subscription. We have also increased mobile data volumes and adjusted the price. That way it will be even easier for our customers to enjoy their digital life with the best value for money offers on the Belgian market."

Customers affected will be informed about the upcoming changes and what they have to do to enjoy the extra volumes.

For business customers Orange proposes the Shape Plus offer, which includes unlimited calls and SMS and 3 GB of mobile data for €20 per month.

Unmatched customer experience on a top-quality network

For many years Orange Belgium has invested heavily in its mobile network to guarantee its customers a top-quality experience. Orange's 4G network covers 99.7% of the Belgian population (coverage maps (http://www.ibpt.be/en/consumers/telephone/quality-of-service/coverage-maps-mobile-networks) issued by telecom regulator BIPT). The recent BeCover+ results (https://www.test-achats.be/hightech/gsm/news/le-reseau-dinternet-mobile-le-plus-rapide) of a well-known consumer organization recognize the top quality of Orange's 4G network.

More information on www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/)

About Orange Belgium

Orange Belgium is one of the leading telecommunication operators on the Belgian market, with over 3 million customers, and in Luxembourg through its subsidiary Orange Communications Luxembourg.

As a convergent actor, we provide mobile telecommunication services, internet and TV to private clients, as well as innovative mobile and fixed line services to businesses. Our high-performance mobile network supports 2G, 3G, 4G and 4G+ technology and is the subject of ongoing investments.

Orange Belgium is a subsidiary of the Orange Group, one of the leading European and African operators for mobile telephony and internet access, as well as one of the world leaders for telecommunication services to enterprises.

Orange Belgium is listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange (OBEL).

More information on: corporate.orange.be (https://corporate.orange.be/en), www.orange.be (http://www.orange.be/) or follow us on Twitter : @pressOrangeBe.

Press contact

Annelore Marynissen - annelore.marynissen@orange.com (mailto:annelore.marynissen@orange.com) - +32 (0) 479 01 60 58

Jean-Pascal Bouillon - jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com (mailto:jean-pascal.bouillon@orange.com) - +32 (0) 473 94 87 31

press@orange.be (mailto:press@orange.be)

Contact investors

Siddy Jobe - ir@orange.be (mailto:ir@orange.be) - +32(0)2 745 80 92





