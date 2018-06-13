Active Energy Group saw its shares jump on Wednesday after its joint venture company received market certification and environmental clearance by the Polish government for its 'SuperFuel' product. AIM-traded alternative energy firm Active Energy said government tests had demonstrated that the 'green coal' fuel complied with anti-smog legislation and could thus be used in Polish/EU coal plants due to its high calorific value, low sulphur content, low ash content, and low SOx and NOx emissions. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...