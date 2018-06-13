sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 13.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,019 Euro		-0,006
-24,00 %
WKN: A14PRT ISIN: AU00000088E2 Ticker-Symbol: POQ 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
88 ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
88 ENERGY LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,021
0,026
14:35
0,023
0,026
12:16
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
88 ENERGY LIMITED
88 ENERGY LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
88 ENERGY LIMITED0,019-24,00 %