Alaska oil explorer 88 Energy resumed testing at its Icewine number-two well on 11 June, as scheduled, with the well now flowing back fracking fluid that had been previously injected into the well to stimulate the HRZ shale formation. In order to clean-up stimulation fluids from the Icewine#2 borehole, flowback commenced with a wellhead pressure of 3,000 psi and a flowback rate of 253 barrels of water per day before later being increased to 816 psi with a flowback rate of 160 barrels. Based on ...

