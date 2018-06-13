Elsevier and the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) Collaborate to Improve Productivity for Global Oil and Gas Exploration Teams

NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Long-awaited agreement with Elsevier's Geofacets assures the easy integration of AAPG's research into existing exploration workflows to optimize search results

Elsevier, the information analytics business specializing in science and health, today announced that content from the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG) is now available in Geofacets, Elsevier's information solution for exploration and development. AAPG is the leading professional association for geoscientists, engineers, and oil and gas professionals working in upstream exploration. The addition of its content will significantly enhance the Geofacets portfolio, which currently offers approximately 1.8 million maps, figures and tables from over 100 publications.

"AAPG's mission is to advance the world of petroleum geosciences, and our collaboration with Elsevier and Geofacets further supports this mission," said David Curtiss, Executive Director of AAPG. "AAPG's journals and books are widely recognized in the industry as leading petroleum geoscience technical publications and the integration of this content in Geofacets, and its plugins for PETREL and ArcGIS, means our content can be integrated directly into the workflows and projects of exploration teams worldwide."

Exploration teams can leverage Geofacets' unique technological and search capabilities to discover and integrate must-have maps, figures and data from select AAPG publications into their basin and petroleum system models. With the combination of AAPG and Geofacets content, exploration teams now have access to 90 percent of the relevant unstructured published data and information used in the industry. With Geofacets, exploration teams spend less time searching, formatting and integrating data, and more time on analysis and interpretation.

"In the past, exploration teams spent a lot of time accessing and normalizing structured and unstructured data from multiple sources. Now, in addition to having one interface for most available geoscience content, Geofacets also seamlessly integrates into the workflows and projects of exploration teams worldwide," said Sumita Singh, Managing Director of Elsevier's Reference Solutions. "For example, geoscientists using Schlumberger's PETREL E&P platform, or ArcGIS, can now integrate and search through AAPG's broad content within Geofacets with just the click of a button, ensuring better decisions in less time."

Geofacets is a geoscience solution that enables comprehensive, in-depth research of surface and subsurface geology, regardless of the individual specialties or information needs of geoscientists. Geofacets allows helping companies of all sizes to prioritize opportunities, optimize resources, and manage risk. Visual search lets oil and gas companies assess locations at a glance. For more information, please visit: https://www.elsevier.com/solutions/geofacets.

About AAPG

From its founding in 1917 the American Association of Petroleum Geologists (AAPG), a scientific and professional association of more than 32,000 members in 121 countries, has been committed to advancing the science and profession of petroleum geology. Now, in its second century, AAPG is focused on developing and equipping the next generation of petroleum geoscientists through its conferences, workshops, and technical publications. www.aapg.org

About Elsevier

Elsevier is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science and improve performance for the benefit of humanity. Elsevier provides digital solutions and tools in the areas of strategic research management, R&D performance, clinical decision support and professional education, including ScienceDirect, Scopus, SciVal, ClinicalKey and Sherpath. Elsevier publishes over 2,500 digitized journals, including The Lancet and Cell, 38,000 e-book titles and many iconic reference works, including Gray's Anatomy. Elsevier is part of RELX Group, a global provider of information and analytics for professionals and business customers across industries. www.elsevier.com

