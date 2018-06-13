WPP reported a slight improvement in business as the board of the world's biggest advertising group prepared to face hostile questions from shareholders about the departure of founder Martin Sorrell. In a trading update alongside its annual general meeting WPP said reported revenue less pass-through costs fell 5% to £3.97bn in the first four months of the year. Excluding currency swings, revenue on that basis rose 1.1% compared with 1% in the first quarter. Like-for-like revenue after ...

