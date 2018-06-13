eSignatureGuarantee.com Launches International ID Verification and Medallion Signature Guarantee Services for non-US Citizen Shareholders

eSignature Group, LLC Expands Its Online Platform to Enable Individual Shareholders Outside of the U.S. to Obtain a Signature Guarantee for the Transfer of Securities in Book Entry or Certificate Form

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / eSignature Group, LLC, a secure online platform that allows shareholders of U.S. securities to obtain a medallion signature guarantee, announced today the expansion of its ID verification services to include individual foreign shareholders.

eSignatureGuarantee's advanced identification verification technology for US citizens has, over the last two years, replaced an otherwise time consuming process of obtaining a required signature guarantee from a bank. While the current ID system integrates two factor authentication technology, knowledge-based identification verification services and integration with HelloSign for acceptance of a digital signature, our expansion into the foreign markets has now embraced additional technology such as facial verification and identification authentication.

The platform is available for individuals and can be used to obtain a medallion signature guarantee for shares in physical certificate form or for shares held in an electronic book entry. "If a shareholder owns stock in a U.S. entity but lives in China, Israel or, for example, Canada, they have very few resources, if any, to get a medallion stamp," said Seth Farbman, Founder of eSignatureGuarantee.com.

Farbman further commented, "Our goal for this upgraded platform is to assist shareholders worldwide with their efforts in obtaining a medallion signature guarantee and to better the securities industry as a whole by providing streamlined access to services so greatly needed by those who need to transfer securities."

For more information about eSignatureGuarantee, visit http://www.eSignatureGuarantee.com or email at info@eSignatureGuarantee.com.

About eSignature Group, LLC

eSignature Group provides a unique, patent pending online platform at eSignatureGuarantee.com, which allows stockholders to obtain a medallion signature guarantee which is necessary for the transfer of securities.

SOURCE: eSignatureGuarantee.com