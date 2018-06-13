Bank of Ireland Group outlined its strategic plan focussed on "growth and transformation" an an investor day in London on Wednesday, with the company saying it expected loan book growth of around 20% by 2021. The Dublin and London-listed firm said 65% of that loan book growth was expected to be in Ireland, with 35% through selective international diversification. That loan book growth would be supported by a positive macro-economic outlook, the quality of the bank's franchises and distribution, ...

