Berkeley Energia has been informed by Global X that it had completed the rebalancing of its holding in Berkeley by selling around 17 million shares via a private placement. The AIM-traded firm said it found out via Global X's ceasing to be a substantial shareholder notice filed with the ASX. "We are pleased that the Global X holding has been placed with high quality institutional investors following their renewed interest in the uranium sector," said Berkeley CEO and managing director Paul ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...