Spanish fashion retailer Inditex is reaping the benefits of its recent investments in technologies to boost the efficiency of its online and physical stores. In its Q1 financial results published on Tuesday, the company's earnings of 851m beat analysts' estimates alongside record sales of 5.6bn. However, top-line growth of 1.5% - the slowest pace in 20 years - fell short of analysts' expectations. Gross profits meanwhile printed at 3.3bn, up 3% on the comparable year ago period, for a sales ...

