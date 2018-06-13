Through the deal SunPower gets $25 million and stock; however the bigger deal may be Enphase's right to be the company's exclusive residential inverter supplier. In highly competitive situations, collaboration is often the way to go. Late yesterday, two solar companies that have been struggling financially while leading their respective fields in terms of technology announced an agreement that could give each something they need. SunPower has agreed to sell its microinverter business to Enphase in exchange for US$25 million and 7.5 million shares of Enphase stock, which represented a value of ...

