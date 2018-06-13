Neil Catto, chief financial officer of online fashion retailer Boohoo, disposed of 1.55m ordinary shares in the AIM-quoted firm following a downgrade to the company's stock by analysts at Barclays. Before selling the shares at an average price of 215.09p each, Catto, a former BT and Carphone Warehouse exec, exercised an option over the shares at 25.75p a piece on Wednesday. Boohoo's finance head collected a total of £3.34m from the transaction. Earlier in the day, Barclays said Boohoo's ...

