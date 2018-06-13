Oesophageal doppler monitoring firm Deltex Medical Group on Wednesday appointed Andy Mears as chief executive after Ewan Phillips resigned as from the role. Mears will take over the role with immediate effect after Phillips approached the AIM traded company's chairman with the assertion that there should be a change in leadership to guide the group through its next stage of development. Nigel Keen, chairman of Deltex, said: "I want to thank Ewan Phillips for his work and dedication to Deltex ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...