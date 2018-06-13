Manufacturing and specialist services business Redhall Group's first half losses increased after contract delays took a toll on the company's revenue. In the six months leading up to 31 March, the AIM-traded company's losses jumped 211% to £2.4m compared to the same period last year and revenue fell 23% to £14.7m after delays in the award of contracts Hinckley Point nuclear project. Another factor in the company's increased losses stems from exceptional operating costs of £0.5m spent on site ...

