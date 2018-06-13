AIM-listed Internet of Things enabler Telit Communications told investors on Wednesday that executive director Enrico Testa had resigned as a director of the company with immediate effect. However, despite stepping down from his position at Telit, Testa would remain in his role as chief executive of the communications company's Italian subsidiary, Telit Communication SPA. Testa's departure comes after a number of corporate developments during the year, including a change in management following ...

