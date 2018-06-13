Leading cybersecurity company takes top prize with Symantec Endpoint Protection

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, today announced they were recognized in the Best Endpoint Protection category at the 2018 SC Awards Europe.

Symantec Endpoint Protection (SEP) 14 is a comprehensive endpoint security solution, combining its market-leading endpoint protection, mobile threat defense, and AI-driven real-time cloud scanning for fast threat detection and remediation. Symantec is the first to deliver best-of-breed endpoint protection which includes built-in deception capabilities to deceive attackers and empower security teams to neutralize the attack.

In the judging, SEP 14 stood out from the field with its machine learning and AI capabilities combined with a broad suite of advanced security capabilities, all delivered through a single agent.

"Symantec protects more than 175 million endpoints worldwide, and that's a job we take very seriously. As such, it's an honor to be recognized by SC Media for our commitment to the security of our customers," said Sri Sundaralingam, head of product marketing for enterprise security products at Symantec. "We have worked tirelessly to improve and innovate our products to meet the needs of the cloud generation, and this award showcases SEP 14's outstanding protection and broad feature set."

The SC Awards Europe are one of the most prestigious awards for security professionals and products, selected by a panel of expert judges. The awards, presented by SC Media UK, recognize the best solutions, services and professionals in cyber security.

For more information on Symantec Endpoint Protection, please visit www.symantec.com/products/endpoint-protection.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ: SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. Symantec operates one of the world's largest civilian cyber intelligence networks, allowing it to see and protect against the most advanced threats. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

