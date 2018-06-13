Regulatory News:

Bottega Veneta announces the departure of its creative director Tomas Maier, who joined the Italian House in 2001. Tomas Maier crafted its renaissance by drawing on the exceptional know-how of the House. Thanks to his creative vision, Bottega Veneta today embodies the quintessence of understated and sophisticated luxury.

"It's largely due to Tomas's high-level creative demands that Bottega Veneta became the House it is today. He put it back on the luxury scene and made it an undisputed reference. With his creative vision, he magnificently showcased the expertise of the House's artisans. I am deeply grateful to him and I personally thank him for the work he accomplished, and for the exceptional success he helped to achieve," stated François-Henri Pinault.

About Kering

A global Luxury group, Kering manages the development of a series of renowned Maisons in Fashion, Leather Goods, Jewelry and Watchmaking: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Tomas Maier, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo, Qeelin, Ulysse Nardin, Girard-Perregaux, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Maisons to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: "Empowering Imagination." In 2017, Kering had nearly 29,000 employees and pro forma revenue of €10.823 billion.

About Bottega Veneta

Steeped in the traditions of Italian leather master craftsmen, Bottega Veneta has nurtured a new standard of luxury since its foundation in 1966 in the Veneto region. It has emerged with a unique Italian art de vivre philosophy defined by four unchanging principles: outstanding craftsmanship, timeless yet innovative design, contemporary functionality, and the highest quality materials. The historical motto, "When your own initials are enough," conveys a concept of individuality and confidence that now applies to a full range of collections for women and men: bags, small leather goods, but also ready-to-wear, shoes, jewelry, furniture, fragrances, eyewear and accessories. Bottega Veneta is part of the global Luxury group Kering.

