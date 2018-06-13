BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. to Present at The MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2018 / BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. ("BriaCell") (TSX-V: BCT) (OTCQB: BCTXF), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, will be presenting at this year's MicroCap Conference on June 21st in Toronto, Canada. Dr. Bill Williams, BriaCell's President and CEO will discuss Bria-IMT™, BriaCell's lead clinical candidate, its potential in treating breast cancer, and its advantages over similar immuno-oncology therapeutics. He will also discuss the clinical development plans for Bria-OTS™, the first off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy in development for advanced breast cancer. Additionally, Dr. Williams will discuss the promising clinical data in the ongoing clinical studies of Bia-IMT™ in advanced breast cancer.

BriaCell is a clinical stage immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing the first off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy targeting advanced breast cancer. The company is conducting a Phase IIa clinical trial for its lead product candidate, Bria-IMT™, in advanced breast cancer along with the co-development of BriaDX™, its companion diagnostic. Additionally, there is an FDA approved combination study of Bria-IMT™ with pembrolizumab or ipilimumab for patients with advanced breast cancer previously treated with Bria-IMT™. BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, the first off-the-shelf personalized treatment for advanced breast cancer. BriaCell's small molecule program consists of novel, selective protein kinase C delta inhibitors which have shown activity in pre-clinical models of several cancers and fibrotic diseases.

CONFERENCE OVERVIEW AND STRUCTURE

The MicroCap Conference is an exclusive event for investors who specialize in small and microcap stocks. It is an opportunity to be introduced to and speak with management at some of the most attractive small companies, learn from various expert panels, and mingle with other microcap investors.

The MicroCap Conference will take place in Toronto at the Sheraton Centre Hotel on June 21st. Registration will begin on Thursday at 7:00AM and will last until the evening. These days will be jam-packed with company presentations, 1-on-1 meetings, roundtables, expert panel discussions, and plenty of time to network with other investors over food and drinks.

ABOUT BRIACELL

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing targeted and safe approaches for the management of cancer. Immunotherapy has come to the forefront in the fight against cancer because it uses the body's own immune system in recognizing and selectively destroying cancer cells while leaving normal cells intact. In addition, immunotherapy is also considered to be a more potent approach than chemotherapy, and has the potential to prevent cancer recurrence.

Bria-IMT™ (SV-BR-1-GM), the Company's lead product candidate, is derived from a specific breast cancer cell line. It is genetically engineered to release granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a substance that activates the immune system. BriaCell believes that Bria-IMT™ helps the body to recognize and kill tumor cells by activating both T cells that directly attack tumor cells, and B cells that produce anti-tumor antibodies.

The results of two previous proof-of-concept clinical trials (one with the precursor cell line not genetically engineered to produce GM-CSF and one with Bria-IMT™) produced encouraging results in patients with advanced breast cancer. Most notably, one patient with breast cancer that had spread to other sites (metastatic cancer) responded to Bria-IMT™ with a substantial reduction in tumor size and volume in these sites, including sites in the breast, the lung, soft tissues, and even the brain. BriaCell is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial of Bria-IMT™ in patients with advanced breast cancer. In this trial, to date, Bria-IMT™ treatment has been safe with instances of tumor reduction observed. This trial is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03066947. The trial is being conducted along with the co-development of BriaDX™, the Company's companion diagnostic test, to be able to predict the patients who will likely benefit the most from Bria-IMT™ treatments. Additionally, the FDA recently approved a rollover combination study of Bria-IMT™ with pembrolizumab [Keytruda®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc.] or ipilimumab [Yervoy®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company]. This study permits continuation of the Bria-IMT™ treatment for patients in the ongoing Phase I/IIatrials who stop responding to the treatment. The rollover trial is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

Based on our observation of superior tumor shrinking responses in the patients who shared certain HLA types with Bria-IMT™, BriaCell is developing Bria-OTS™, an off-the-shelf personalized Immunotherapy, for advanced breast cancer. Bria-OTS™ includes a set of cell lines, each being similar to Bria-IMT™, which are being engineered to express various pre-manufactured HLA types. With only 15 different HLA types, Bria-OTS™ cell line combinations are expected to cover over 90% of the United States' population. BriaCell expects to use BriaDX™ to determine the HLA types of patients, and subsequently select one or two Bria-OTS™ cell lines with matching alleles to be administered to the patient. This should produce a potent and selective immune response against the cancer of each patient while eliminating the time, expense, and complex manufacturing logistics currently used for other personalized immunotherapies. In essence, Bria-OTS™ should provide a personalized treatment without the need for personalized manufacturing.

BriaCell's small molecule program includes the development of novel, selective protein kinase C delta (PKCδ) inhibitors which have shown potent activity in a number of pre-clinical models of several different cancer indications as well as fibrotic diseases.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit our website: http://briacell.com .

