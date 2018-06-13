Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Form 8-K Caterpillar Inc. Raises Dividend 13-Jun-2018 / 18:34 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 8-K Current Report Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 13, 2018 CATERPILLAR INC. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware (State or other jurisdiction of incorporation) 1-768 37-0602744 (Commission File Number) (IRS Employer Identification No.) 510 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100, Deerfield, 60015 Illinois (Zip Code) (Address of principal executive offices) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (224) 551-4000 Former name or former address, if changed since last report: N/A Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions: ? Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ? Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ? Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c)) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined by Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter). Emerging growth company ? If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ? Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure. On June 13, 2018, the Board of Directors of Caterpillar Inc. (the "Company") declared a quarterly cash dividend of eighty six cents ($0.86) per share of Company common stock, payable on August 20, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 20, 2018. The per share dividend of $0.86 is an increase of eight cents from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share. On the same date, the Company issued a press release announcing the dividend increase. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished in accordance with the provisions of General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K. Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits (d) Exhibits The following is furnished as an exhibit to this report. 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. press release dated June 13, 2018 SIGNATURES Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized. CATERPILLAR INC. Dated: June 13, 2018 By: /s/ Suzette M. Long Suzette M. Long General Counsel & Corporate Secretary Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: Caterpillar: Form 8-K Caterpillar Raises Dividend Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=UNWJPCCXGK [1] Language: English Company: Caterpillar Inc. 500 Lake Cook Road, Suite 100 60015 Deerfield, Illinois United States Phone: 224-551-4000 Internet: www.caterpillar.com ISIN: US1491231015 Euronext Ticker: CATR AMF Category: Activity of the issuer(acquisitions, sales...) End of Announcement EQS News Service 695247 13-Jun-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=76b16a23c255f98ae1ba2de8024b26c9&application_id=695247&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

