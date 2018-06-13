Frost & Sullivan Welcomes Nominations for the 2018 Excellence in Resourcefulness Best Practice Awards

Targeted utilities have demonstrated a commitment to significantly reducing wasted energy and water, based on a recent and successful technology implementation

SANTA CLARA, California, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to shine the spotlight on utilities demonstrating their commitment to significantly reducing wasted energy and water, Frost & Sullivan invites electric, gas and water utility companies who embody sustainability and innovation to nominate their achievements for the 2018 Excellence in Resourcefulness Best Practice Awards. The awards will be presented at Itron Utility Week on Oct. 1 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

To nominate your company for consideration, click here: http://frost.ly/2jf

The unique and distinguished Excellence Awards categories include:

Excellence in Resourcefulness-Energy: This Excellence in Resourcefulness award recognizes either an IOU or municipal's ability to conduct successful technology implementation and behavioral change, producing results in reducing significant waste of electricity and/or natural gas.

Excellence in Resourcefulness-Water: This Excellence in Resourcefulness award applauds a utility's method for addressing resourcefulness through successful technology implementation and behavioral change that results in significant reduction of water usage and water waste.

For the award selection process, Frost & Sullivan will conduct in-depth research interviews and evaluate utilities against industry best practices and the decision criteria, including societal and business impact, for each category.

Indicators for societal impact include improving customer awareness and participation, enabling behavioral change to reduce waste through customer engagement and technology-driven programs, and yielding impressive waste reduction results that benefit the overall served community. Business impact indicators include drafting a clear vision to address excessive waste through technology implementation, achieving operational effectiveness as a result of a successful strategy for sustainability, and strengthening a utility's brand image as a leader for sustainability.

"This assessment recognizes the efforts of utilities that are taking a proactive and resourceful approach toward securing energy and water for generations to come," said Farah Saeed, Digital Grids Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Nominations may be submitted until Friday, July 20th, 2018 at 5 p.m. PDT. Nominees will be contacted by Frost & Sullivan for the research interview portion of the selection process.

