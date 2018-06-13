John Pye Auctions: Goggle-boxes Could Bag a TV Bargain at Auction Ahead of Summer of Sport

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This summer the events keep on coming and summer 2018 will be a true festival of sport, with fans glued to their television sets.

As such, many will be seeking to upgrade their options for big screen, high definition action and sound so clear that you could almost be courtside at SW19 tucking into a bowl of strawberries and cream.

There are already countless TV ads from the high street chains offering their latest mega deals but savvy savers out to bag a real bargain might want to consider the option of an auction to upgrade their big screen.

The team at John Pye Auctions, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary of business, has some top tips for sports fans looking to bag a bargain to watch their heroes in action this summer. Adam Pye, managing director of John Pye Auctions explains:

"We tend to see the most interest in our TV auctions around Christmas as people settle in for the winter, but the big sporting occasions are also a huge driver as people want to get the best viewing experience they possibly can.

"Auctions can be a real goldmine for people looking to bag a bargain but as with any major purchase, you still need to keep a few golden rules in mind, such as the recommended retail price and being sure that you are only buying what you need, rather than getting carried away in the heat of the auction battle. Outside of that, I'd recommend these three top tips for telly addicts."

1. Always view the item - Our public auction lots are all 'Sold as seen'. We host public viewing sessions for all our online public auctions. This allows you to physically inspect lots prior to bidding. Our mantra is 'View, Bid, Buy… It's as Easy as Pye'.

2. Set a limit - You can place a maximum bid per lot in our online auctions. As other people place their bids on that particular lot, our online bidding platform will continually increase your bid up to your maximum limit for you.

3. Factor in any charges that may apply - Like most public auctions, the hammer price is subject to additional charges such as Buyers Premium and VAT. All bids placed are subject to the addition of Buyers Premium (+20%) plus the further addition of VAT (+20%) incurred on top of all lots, unless otherwise stated. For example, a £100 bid on a VAT payable lot will result in an invoice total of £144 so keep that in mind.

'I can't guarantee how far any of the teams or players will go in their tournaments, but I will guarantee that if you do keep those three golden rules in mind, you have a fantastic opportunity to upgrade your television ahead of this fantastic summer of sport.'

