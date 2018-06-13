World's leading entrepreneurs gather for 18th annual EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year

-- 56 entrepreneurs with combined revenues of approximately US$23b to compete for EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 title in Monaco

-- The Forum will also introduce the first-ever Entrepreneur Of The Year Alumni Social Impact Award

-- Elle Macpherson, Peggy Johnson and Jeremy Gutsche to address forum

LONDON, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 18th EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award and Forum commences today, taking place between 13 and 17 June 2018 in Monaco. This year 56 entrepreneurs representing 46 countries and territories will compete for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018, to be announced during a gala awards ceremony on Saturday 16 June.

This year's finalists are some of the most successful entrepreneurs in the world, and together they have:

Combined revenues of approximately US$23b

Combined revenue growth of 32% in the last three years (2013-2016)

More than 110,000 employees combined and have job growth of 9.2% between 2013 and 2016

Represent 10 industries

35% of these companies are public and 65% are private

In addition to the competition and award announcement, this year's program will also see the first-ever Entrepreneur Of The Year Alumni Social Impact Award be awarded.

This award recognizes an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year alumnus who, in addition to achieving outstanding success in business, has made an innovative, significant and lasting societal impact in the communities in which they live and work. The contributions made by this individual must have been more than financial and be of a lasting and purpose-driven nature. The recipient of this award will be announced at a ceremony on Thursday 14 June.

The Forum will also include a series of keynote interviews, panel discussions and events of special interest to entrepreneurs, government officials and business leaders in attendance, including EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni. Sessions under the theme, Does industry collision shatter or shape our future thinking? will give attendees the opportunity to share disruptive ideas, challenge conventional ways of thinking and discover new opportunities to channel disruption and drive growth together.

Bryan Pearce, EY Global Leader - EY Entrepreneur Of The Year, says:

"While there can only be one EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year winner, all of our contenders have demonstrated the tenacity, agility, strategic vision and relentless focus on execution that are required to succeed as an entrepreneur. This event is not only a celebration of all of these inspiring individuals, but it is also an opportunity to recognize the power of entrepreneurship in today's business landscape. This is why each year we are proud to offer the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year program; the pre-eminent recognition of entrepreneurial excellence."

Among others, this year's program winners include Christian Beck of Australian Technology Innovators Pty Ltd (Australia); Louis Roy of OPTEL Group (Canada); Octave Klaba of OVH (France); Natalie Mekelburger of Coroplast - Group (Germany); Lonnie Moulder and Mary Lynne Hedley of TESARO (US); Mate Rimac of Rimac Automobili (Croatia); and József Váradi of Wizz Air (Hungary).

The overall winner is chosen by an independent judging panel of distinguished former EY Entrepreneur Of The Year winners. The award is given on the basis of six criteria, giving all country winners an equal opportunity to compete: entrepreneurial spirit, value creation, strategic direction, national and global impact, innovation and personal integrity/purpose-driven leadership.

The independent judging panel will include:

Rosario Bazán of DanPer ( Peru )

) Diane Foreman of Chelsea Group Ltd ( New Zealand )

of Chelsea Group Ltd ( ) Ruigang Li of CMC Capital Partners (Mainland China)

of CMC Capital Partners (Mainland China) Jim Nixon of Nixon Energy Investments (US)

of Nixon Energy Investments (US) Manny Stul of Moose Enterprise Holdings & Controlled Entities ( Australia )

Keynote addresses and panel discussions will be delivered by speakers including Elle Macpherson, Co-Founder, WelleCo; Peggy Johnson, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Microsoft; Jeremy Gutsche, CEO, TrendHunter.com; Albert Asseraf, Executive Vice President, JCDecaux France; Hanneke Faber, European President, Unilever; Steve Papermaster, Chairman and CEO, Nano Vision; Sebastian Peck, Managing Director, InMotion Ventures; Erich Sixt, CEO and Chairman of the Board, Sixt; and Elizabeth Yee, Vice President, 100 Resilient Cities.

Previous winners of the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award include: Murad Al-Katib, President and CEO of Canada's AGT Food & Ingredients (Canada), 2017; Manny Stul, Chairman and co-CEO of Moose Enterprise Holdings & Controlled Entities (Australia), 2016; Mohed Altrad, CEO of Altrad (France), 2015; Uday Kotak, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited (India), 2014; Hamdi Ulukaya, Founder and CEO of Chobani, Inc. (US), 2013; Dr. James Mwangi, CEO and Managing Director of Equity Bank Limited (Kenya), 2012; Olivia Lum, Group Chairman and Group CEO, Hyflux Limited (Singapore), 2011; Cho Tak Wong, Chairman, Fuyao Glass Industry Group (China), 2009; Guy Laliberté, Founder and CEO, Cirque du Soleil (Canada), 2007; and Narayana Murthy, Founder and Chairman of Infosys Technologies Limited (India), 2003.

A full list of speakers, panelists and the 56 entrepreneurs competing this year is available at ey.com/weoy.

