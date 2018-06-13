Univar Becomes a Signatory of the United Nations Global Compact

DOWNERS GROVE, Illinois, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar"), a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, announced today that it has become a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. Through this commitment, Univar further aligns its sustainability strategy with the ten UNGC principles around environmental, labor, human rights and anti-corruption issues.

"This is another step forward in our journey to build a more sustainable future and is a further demonstration of our commitment to embed sustainability throughout our company," said David Jukes, president and chief executive officer. "Univar advocates for sustainable business practices across our value chain and we look forward to working with the other 12,000 UNGC signatories to advance a broad range of corporate social responsibility initiatives."

Under the compact, companies are brought together with United Nations (UN) agencies, labor groups and civil society, with the aim of facilitating the adoption of social and environmental norms into global business practices through learning and dialogue.

"Univar is excited to be part of the largest corporate social responsibility initiative in the world and we look forward to annually communicating our actions and progress against the UNGC principles," said Phil Hockaday, vice president, global environmental, health and safety. "By combining the moral authority and convening power of the UN with the private sector's solution-finding strengths, the UNGC aims to be a voluntary yet accountable multi-stakeholder forum."

About Univar Inc.

Founded in 1924, Univar (NYSE: UNVR) is a global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, working with leading suppliers worldwide. Supported by a comprehensive team of sales and technical professionals with deep specialty and market expertise, Univar operates hundreds of distribution facilities throughout North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America. Univar delivers tailored customer solutions through a broad product and services portfolio sustained by one of the most extensive industry distribution networks in the world. For more information, visit Univar.com. Follow us on Twitter at twitter.com/Univar and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/Univar.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond our control. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "comfortable with," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/705561/Univar_UN_Global_Impact_Support.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/550092/UNIVAR_LOGO.jpg