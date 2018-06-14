Guardian Gen 2 Awarded Prestigious Good Design Award(R)

CANBERRA, Australia, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeing Machines Limited announced that its second-generation aftermarket commercial fleet solution, Guardian Gen 2, has been awarded the Good Design Award Gold at the 60th Annual Good Design Awards Ceremony at the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

Seeing Machines' Guardian Gen 2 product was awarded with the prestigious award in the Product Design category, recognising the technology's outstanding design and innovation.

Guardian uses advanced sensors & algorithms based on more than 17 years of deep domain research and development, to detect when a driver is fatigued or distracted, providing real-time intervention to alert the driver if they're at risk of an accident.

Seeing Machines is a world leader in computer vision based technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The company's platform technology has the know-how to deliver real-time understanding of drivers and operators through tracking of heads, faces and eyes for Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor operator attention state including drowsiness and distraction, across multiple transport sectors - Commercial Fleet, Automotive, Aviation, Rail and Off-Road (mining).

With one in ten fatalities in Australia directly attributed to driver distraction and a further 20-30% of all fatalities on Australian roads caused by driver fatigue, Guardian technology paves the way for improved road safety, protecting commercial vehicle drivers and passengers, as well as other road-users more broadly.

"This product has the potential to be a real game changer", commented the Good Design Awards Jury. "It addresses the societal problem of driver fatigue and distraction and is a clever technology and real-time intervention to alert a driver if they are at risk of an accident. The industrial design is on the money and turns the high-tech behind this device into an intuitive, class-leading product that has the potential to save lives and property. Well done."

Seeing Machines' aftermarket technology was first applied in the mining industry in off-road vehicles to provide real-time intervention to driver fatigue and distraction. The product has since evolved and has been adapted specifically for commercial vehicles based upon extensive Human Factors research, product testing, and feedback from fleet operators.

About Seeing Machines

Seeing Machines (LSE: SEE) is an industry leader in computer vision technologies which enable machines to see, understand and assist people. The Company deploys its FOVIO machine learning vision platform to deliver real-time understanding of drivers through AI analysis of heads, faces and eyes for Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), which monitor driver attention state including drowsiness and distraction. DMS is increasingly considered a core automotive safety technology as well as an enabling technology for ADAS/Autonomous Driving. The Company's pioneering commercial fleet solution (Guardian) delivers an after-market, in-cabin safety intervention system with 24/7 monitoring and cloud analytics services delivered on a telematics SaaS basis. The Company also serves Aviation, Rail and Off-Road markets, and they are seeking to innovate in new markets. Based in Canberra, Australia with the intention to grow in the USA and Europe, the Company delivers multi-platform solutions from embedded software and processors to aftermarket system and service solutions to industry leaders globally.

