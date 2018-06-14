Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-14 / 06:15 *(Ehningen, 14 June 2018) The Group has continued to focus on the future trends in the first half of the fiscal year 2017/2018. The three major influencing factors, i.e. the increasing variety of models and variants, environmentally friendly individual mobility and connected and automated driving, are intact and offer opportunities. * The ongoing technology trends of autonomous driving, connectivity, e-mobility and the Internet of Things are driving a fundamental transformation of the automotive industry. Mobility and the world of digital data are becoming increasingly intertwined and new business fields and market shares are emerging. The breadth and depth of topics continue to increase and Bertrandt as a provider of engineering services is actively shaping this change for the Company's customers. As a solutions-focused engineering business Bertrandt is geared to market and customer requirements and consequently also invests in infrastructure and the competences of its employees. "With all these developments new topics, services and cooperative opportunities are also emerging alongside established fields of business which Bertrandt is exploiting to develop the best solutions for its customers," said Chairman of the Board Dietmar Bichler. At the Capital Market Day, the Company presented its first-half figures. The Bertrandt Group's performed according to expectations in the first six months of fiscal 2017/2018. The Company's key performance figures slightly increased despite the fact that the period had three fewer working days than the same period in the previous year. Total revenues were EUR 501.1 million in the period under review (previous year EUR 497.6 million). In the first half of the current fiscal year Bertrandt's EBIT was EUR 36.1 million (previous year EUR 35.6 million) and thus was slightly above the previous year despite the lower number of working days. This corresponds to a margin of 7.2 percent (previous year 7.2 percent). Post-tax earnings came to EUR 24.2 million (previous year EUR 25.0 million). In the first six months of the current fiscal year the Company made the necessary investment in buildings and technical equipment, amongst other things in a technology centre in Northern Germany, spending EUR 25.8 million (previous year EUR 19.6 million). The Company will continue in this way to focus its investment activ-ities in building up and expanding its infrastructure with the aim of continually optimising its range of services. At 50.0 percent (previous year 46.7 percent) the equity ratio remains at a high level. As at the balance sheet date, 13,047 employees (previous year 13,089) worked for Bertrandt. However, the number of employees as of 31 June 2018 had risen by 77 compared to 30 September 2017. The Company's growth will continue to depend on qualified employees, which is why Bertrandt is increasing its attraction as an employer by various measures as, for example, the new initiative "Workplace of the future". Mobile and agile working are important elements of this concept. The various subject matters offer opportunities for specialists in the different disciplines. Bertrandt takes an optimistic view about the future. The Company benefits from a large diversity of technologies and is investing in a high voltage centre for battery tests in a climate chamber in Ehningen, for example. In addition, Bertrandt is planning test centres for new drive technologies. Moreover, the Group is expanding its range of services through co-operations. In the current financial year, the engineering service provider has presented the "Automotive Analytics and Development Platform" - a cloud-based solution for storing and analysing vehicle data that helps to make driving safer and more comfortable. Due to the successful application of the platform, Bertrandt has received the Microsoft Silver Status for Bertrandt's expertise in the cloud. Another example is the successful cooperation with SGL Carbon. In a collaborative initiative the two companies have developed a lightweight construction solution - the Carbon Carrier. In the global OEM market Bertrandt was able to enlarge its customer base. The share of revenues generated with system suppliers continues to increase. The Company was also able to conclude additional framework contracts in technological key industries apart from the mobility sector. Provided that the economic situation does not deteriorate, manufacturers continue to invest in research and in developing new technologies and models, development services are still outsourced to service providers and sufficient skilled staff are available, Bertrandt expects to continue growing during the 2017/2018 financial year. The three main factors that influence the Group's business - the growing variety of models and variants, environmentally friendly personal mobility and autonomous, connected driving - remain unchanged and offer the Company a wide range of different opportunities for the future. Additional information is available from: Bertrandt AG Birkensee 1 71139 Ehningen www.bertrandt.com [1] Dr Markus B. 