Donnerstag, 14.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 580 internationalen Medien

14.06.2018
THERMADOR GROUPE: Project for the sale of Sodeco Sedin

Thermador Groupe

Project for the sale of Sodeco Sedin

The company Sodeco, a subsidiary of Thermador Groupe, has entered into exclusive negotiations with the company Chevalier Robinetterie Industrielle based in La Vaupalière (county no. 76), for the sale of 80% of the business and the stock of its French subsidiary, Sodeco Sedin, based in Mont Saint-Aignan (county no. 76 in France).
In 2017, Sodeco Sedin reported turnover of €3.1m primarily in Normandy. It currently employs 6 people.
Chevalier Robinetterie Industrielle owns 66.6% of the capital of a company called Bouley based in La Vaupalière (county no. 76 in France).
Company Bouley, a specialist seller of valves and industrial supplies to industry, reported €4m turnover in 2017. It is a longstanding customer of three subsidiaries of Thermador Groupe (Sodeco, Sferaco and Sectoriel), currently employs 10 people, and plies its trade primarily in Normandy and the Hauts de France area.

The project involves a merger of Bouley and Sodeco Sedin, so as to extend the range of products and services it can sell to industry, targeting €6.5m turnover.
The remainder of the goodwill of Sodeco Sedin (20%) is primarily made up of sales to wholesalers. It would probably be taken over by Sferaco.

