Comcast made a $65bn bid to buy 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets overnight, trumping an earlier takeover agreed with Disney for just over $52bn. Comcast, America's biggest cable network, offered $35 a share in cash for assets that include film and TV studios, Britain's Sky and India's Star. It pointed out that this offer is 19% more than Disney's all-stock proposal. The move, which follows a informal proposal by Comcast to Fox last year at a 16% premium to Disney's, comes a day after a ...

