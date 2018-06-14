Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-06-14 / 09:30 *MagForce AG Co-Sponsors the University Hospital of Münster's **Annual Brain Cancer Patient Event * *Berlin, Germany and Nevada, USA, June 14, 2018* - MagForce AG (Frankfurt, Scale, XETRA: MF6,ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology, is delighted to announce that the Company will again co-sponsor an event for brain cancer patients and their relatives held on the occasion of the 2018 World Brain Tumor Day. The event will be hosted by the University Hospital of Münster's Brain Tumor Center and will take place on June 16, 2018. Under the slogan "Wieder unterwegs! Von der Klinik in die Welt (On the road again! From the clinic into the world)" this year's event will feature speeches from brain tumor patients reporting on their travels after diagnosis. Sharing their experiences, both trying and beautiful, with others affected by the disease, the 2018 event is dedicated to encouraging brain tumor patients, and their loved ones, to overcome not only national borders but also their own fears. The event will take place at the Restaurant Bakenhof in Münster, Germany, on Saturday, June 16, 2018, from 10am to 2pm CEST. MagForce will be available for questions regarding its NanoTherm therapy for the treatment of brain tumors and will be represented by an informational booth at the venue. The University Hospital of Münster was the second medical center in Germany to install a NanoActivator device, following the Charité University Hospital in Berlin. Recently, the Team of Prof. Dr. med. Walter Stummer, Director of the Neurosurgery Department at the University Hospital Münster and Chair of the UKM Brain Tumor Centre, which has been treating brain tumor patients with MagForce's NanoTherm Therapy since early 2015, reported their experiences with NanoTherm therapy during a symposium entitled "Local Therapies for Malignant Gliomas" at the 69th Annual Meeting of the German Society of Neurosurgery, DGNC 2018. MagForce was pleased by the significant interest in the symposium and NanoTherm therapy reflected by more than 120 attendees from the scientific and medical community. Increased attention shown by a number of clinics and first-class neurosurgeons from other European countries is especially valuable to MagForce, since the Comapny continues to expand its commercialization to further European sites in order to allow patients treatment with NanoTherm therapy in their home countries. For further information regarding the program (German only) and registration, please visit: *https://www.ukm.de/index.php?id=vollstaendiger_artikel&tx_ttnews%5Btt_news% 5D=8525&cHash=cfd4bb300b5e61065b8608cd6b6b9e58 [1] * *Role of NanoTherm Therapy in the Treatment of Brain Tumors* NanoTherm therapy is an intratumoral thermotherapy which aims to help patients with brain tumors. With NanoTherm therapy, the paramagnetic fluid injected into a tumor is heated through a very fast alternating magnetic field. Through the heat, tumor cells are either destroyed or sensitized for additional therapies such as radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy; thus, the efficacy of the additional therapies is improved. MagForce AG has CE mark (European Certification) in Germany and in the EU 28 to treat brain tumors with NanoTherm therapy. *About the World Brain Tumor Day* This commemoration day was initialised by the Deutsche Hirntumorhilfe e.V. (German Brain Tumor Association) in 2000. Because brain tumors occur rather seldom in comparison to other cancers, they are little-noticed by the public. With the aim of directing public attention to the situation of brain tumor patients and appealing for solidarity with patients and their dependants, the World Brain Tumor Day takes place every year on June 8th. It is also a reminder directed at the responsible persons in the fields of politics and economy to assume their social responsibility. Active support of research and an increased interdisciplinary collaboration are the ways to develop new therapies and improve the chances of healing. Until that, it is essential to campaign together to advance the quality of life of patients, to give hope and show solidarity - it is essential to send a signal. *About MagForce AG and MagForce USA, Inc.* MagForce AG, listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (MF6, ISIN: DE000A0HGQF5), together with its subsidiary MagForce USA, Inc. is a leading medical device company in the field of nanomedicine focused on oncology. The Group's proprietary NanoTherm(R) therapy enables the targeted treatment of solid tumors through the intratumoral generation of heat via activation of superparamagnetic nanoparticles. NanoTherm(R), NanoPlan(R), and NanoActivator(R) are components of the therapy and have received EU-wide regulatory approval as medical devices for the treatment of brain tumors. MagForce, NanoTherm, NanoPlan, and NanoActivator are trademarks of MagForce AG in selected countries. *For more information, please visit: www.magforce.com [2]. * *Get to know our Technology: video (You Tube) [3] * _Disclaimer _ This release may contain forward-looking statements and information which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by MagForce AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. *Contact:* Barbara von Frankenberg Vice President Communications & Investor Relations T +49-30-308380-77 E-Mail: bfrankenberg@magforce.com [4] Language: English Company: MagForce AG Max-Planck-Straße 3 12489 Berlin Germany

