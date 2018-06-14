Atos ranked in Top Five for Managed Security Services, Worldwide by Gartner based on 2017 Market Share Revenue

Paris, June 14, 2018 - Atos, a global leader in digital transformation today announces that it has been ranked amongst the top 5 global players in Managed Security Services (MSS) (https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security/managed-security-services) in terms of 2017 market share revenue, according to the latest Gartner report [1].



Atos has consistently grown its market share in MSS and expanded its MSS revenue by more than 10% from 2016 to 2017, exceeding the overall market growth.

With a global team of over 5,000 security specialists and a worldwide network of 14 Security Operation Centers (SOCs), Atos offers an end-to-end security partnership. Atos integrates the best technologies and offers a full portfolio of advanced security products (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security) and solutions (https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security), helping clients turn risk into business value.

As a trusted partner, Atos develops, operates and maintains cutting-edge digital solutions that combine computing power, security and systems integration in the fields of identity and access management (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/evidian-sso-identity-access-management), data encryption (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/data-encryption), IoT security (https://atos.net/en/products/cyber-security/digital-identities#1496311344690-969927f2-4360dc10-1aef), ultra-secure mobile communications (https://atos.net/en/products/defense-mission-critical/hoox-secure-mobile-communication). Atos' solutions support clients in meeting access and control requirements that European and global regulations demand.





"We feel this result reflects the expertise of our strong team of security experts" said Chris Moret, Senior Vice President Cybersecurity at Atos. "We provide continuous protection in a rapidly changing world, managing more than 100 million security events every hour. Additionally, our managed security services portfolio is in constant evolution against future threats."

Security is also at the heart of the new partnership between Atos and Google Cloud (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_04_24/google-cloud-and-atos-form-a-global-partnership). The expanded Atos solution will complement Google Cloud's advanced and comprehensive set of security features with a multilayered defense approach delivering enhanced security to customers. Atos' integration capabilities will also help Google's European customers comply with global data government rules.

Furthermore, Atos' Prescriptive SOC (https://atos.net/en/prescriptive-security) prevents breaches from happening by leveraging big data and supercomputing capabilities and automating security responses. Atos recently signed a deal with the Commonwealth of Virginia (https://atos.net/en/2018/press-release_2018_05_04/atos-protects-commonwealth-virginia-technology-infrastructure-next-generation-cybersecurity-solution) to protect its technology infrastructure with next generation cybersecurity solutions.

Gartner clients can access the Gartner Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2017, report, here (https://www.gartner.com/doc/3876285/market-share-managed-security-services)

To learn more about Atos' full suite of Managed Security Services, visit here (https://atos.net/en/solutions/cyber-security/managed-security-services)

[1] - Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2017, by Sid Deshpande, published on 23rd May, 2018

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.



***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with approximately 100,000 employees in 73 countries and annual revenue of around € 12 billion. European number one in Big Data, Cybersecurity, High Performance Computing and Digital Workplace, the Group provides Cloud services, Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment industry. With its cutting-edge technologies, digital expertise and industry knowledge, Atos supports the digital transformation of its clients across various business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing, Media, Energy & Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications and Transportation. The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic & Paralympic Games and operates under the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and Worldline. Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is listed on the CAC40 Paris stock index.

Press contact:

Lucie Duchateau | lucie.duchateau@atos.net (mailto:lucie.duchateau@atos.net) | + 33 7 62 85 35 10 | @Lucie_Duchateau





Click here for the pdf version (http://hugin.info/143359/R/2199257/852756.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: ATOS via Globenewswire

