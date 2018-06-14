Banks have been warned that they are set to face tougher penalties for online failures as they continue to shut branches and push customers towards digital services. Regulators will be "less tolerant" if customers endure technical glitches, Nicky Morgan, chairwoman of the Treasury select committee, said yesterday. - The Times The Trump administration is urging Britain to contribute more towards Nato even though it already meets the alliance's defence spending target. The American president ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...