Anglo American has agreed to sell a stake in its Quellaveco copper project in Peru to Mitsubishi Corporation for $500m that could rise to $600m in order to plough ahead with development. The FTSE 100 company will give up a 21.9% equity interest in the mine's holding company to add to the 18.1% interest already owned by the Japanese conglomerate, leaving Anglo with 60%. Mitsubishi will pay $500m on closing the deal, which is expected in the third quarter of the year. Half of the remaining cash ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...