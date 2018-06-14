DGAP-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Bond/Bond GN Store Nord A/S: GN Audio increases financial guidance for 2018 14-Jun-2018 / 10:05 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. GN Audio increases the financial guidance for 2018: - The organic revenue growth guidance is upgraded from "around 9%" to "up to 15%" - Based on the upgraded organic growth guidance, the EBITA margin is upgraded from "more than 17%" to "more than 18%" The guidance update reflects GN Audio's strategy execution on innovation excellence and commercial excellence to continue to drive revenue growth and market share gains. A series of product launches on top of an already strong product portfolio has generated unprecedented demand across markets, and additional production capacity has been secured to meet the extraordinary demand. All other guidance parameters are unchanged. The upgraded financial guidance for 2018 is: +----------------------+----------+---------------------+ | |GN Hearing|GN Audio | +----------------------+----------+---------------------+ |Organic revenue growth|> 6% |up to 15% (from 9%)| +----------------------+----------+---------------------+ |EBITA margin |> 20% |> 18% (from > 17%) | +----------------------+----------+---------------------+ |Other |DKK (135)m | +----------------------+----------+---------------------+ |Effective tax rate | 22% | +----------------------+----------+---------------------+ For further information, please contact: *Investors and analysts* Peter Justesen VP - Investor Relations & Treasury Tel: +45 45 75 87 16 Rune Sandager Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +45 45 75 92 57 *Press and the media* Lars Otto Andersen-Lange Group Media Manager Tel: +45 45 75 02 55 *About GN Group* The GN Group is a global leader in intelligent audio solutions that let you hear more, do more and be more than you ever thought possible. With our unique competencies within medical, professional and consumer audio solutions, we transform lives through the power of sound: Hearing aids that enhance the lives of people with hearing loss; integrated headset and communications solutions that assist professionals in all types of businesses to be more productive; wireless headsets and earbuds designed to support calls, music and media consumption. With world leading expertise in the human ear, sound, wireless technology and miniaturization, GN's innovative and intelligent audio solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra and Blueparrott in 100 countries across the world. Founded in 1869, the GN Group today has more than 5,500 employees and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO). Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn [1], Facebook [2] and Twitter [3]. 14-Jun-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: GN Store Nord A/S Lautrupbjerg 7 2750 Ballerup Denmark Phone: +45 457 50000 E-mail: investor@gn.com Internet: www.gn.com ISIN: DK0010272632 WKN: 854734 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of Announcement DGAP News Service 695327 14-Jun-2018 CET/CEST 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=3917761d9c2344b017e06f3abeb965a0&application_id=695327&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1c0100882ab7d20fc0ddb0718063d67d&application_id=695327&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=90a8c0971a1f334e13e7d78d2bbd8858&application_id=695327&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

