GlaxoSmithKline shares were given a double boost on Thursday as the drugmaker said its two-drug treatment for HIV had met main targets in late-stage studies, while news also emerged that one potential rival to its blockbuster Advair had been blocked by US regulators. Overnight, rival Mylan said the US Food & Drug Administration will reject its generic version of Glaxo's blockbuster asthma drug Advair after finding "minor deficiencies". The company did not provide further details, leaving it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...