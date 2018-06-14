AIM-quoted resource development company Savannah Resources said on Thursday that its Mina do Barroso lithium project in Northern Portugal has the potential to be a "major European producer" of spodumene lithium. Savannah's recently undertaken scoping study at Mina do Barroso demonstrated "robust project economics" with the potential to deliver substantial shareholder value at the project, which it considered to be of "low technical risk" with open pit mining and conventional processing to ...

