Hardman & Co Research: Oxford BioMedica (OXB): Gene-therapy for Parkinson's: clinical progression 14-Jun-2018 / 09:50 GMT/BST

OXB is a specialist advanced-therapy lentivirus vector biopharma company. It offers vector manufacturing and development services, and also has a proprietary drug pipeline. In addition to LentiVector(R) service contracts, OXB receives royalties on commercial therapies developed by its partners using the LentiVector platform. A partnership deal structure was established with Novartis for KymriahPPPTM in 2017,PP and was followed by a collaboration and licence agreement with Bioverativ Inc in February 2018. The latest deal, on 6 June 2018, is the first involving OXB's proprietary platform: it will advance the Parkinson's disease gene-therapy to the clinic.

June 14, 2018 04:50 ET (08:50 GMT)