The Gym Group, which operates 133 low-cost gyms, said on Thursday that it has raised gross proceeds of around £24m in a placing, which will be used to fund the acquisition of 13 easyGym sites. The company placed just under 10m shares at 248p each, or around 7.5% of its capital. This represents a discount of approximately 0.6% to the closing price on Wednesday. The group announced late on Wednesday that it was planning to buy the gyms for an initial consideration of £20.6m, with an additional ...

