Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Sberbank (SBER) Sberbank: Sberbank announces changes to its Executive Board 14-Jun-2018 / 12:44 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Sberbank announces changes to its Executive Board* _14 June 2018, Moscow_ - The Supervisory Board of Sberbank has made a decision regarding the membership of the Executive Board. First Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board Maxim Poletaev will leave his current position on the basis of a personal request which is related to his wish to change his work schedule. Mr Poletaev will take up the position of Advisor to the CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank and will oversee a number of major projects, including the settlement of the Agrokor situation. In addition, Senior Vice President and Co-head of the CIB Block of Sberbank Alexander Bazarov will leave the Executive Board. He will continue to work at the bank in his current position and with his current responsibilities. After the Central Bank of the Russian Federation provides its consent, Alexander Vedyakhin will join Sberbank's Executive Board as its First Deputy Chairman and Anatoly Popov will join as Deputy Chairman. # # # *Sberbank* Alexander Baziyan Press office Tel. +7(495) 957 5721 media@sberbank.ru *Sberbank* is Russia's largest bank and a leading global financial institution. Sberbank holds almost one third of aggregate Russian banking sector assets, it is the key lender to the national economy and the biggest deposit taker in Russia. The Central Bank of the Russian Federation is the founder and principal shareholder of Sberbank owning 50% of the Bank's authorized capital plus one voting share, with the remaining 50% held by domestic and international investors. Sberbank has more than 145 million customers in 20 countries. Sberbank has the largest distribution network in Russia with almost 15,000 branches, and its international operations include UK, US, CIS, Central and Eastern Europe, India, China, Turkey and other countries. The Bank holds the general banking license No.1481 issued by the Bank of Russia. Official websites of the Bank: www.sberbank.com [1] (Sberbank Group website), www.sberbank.ru [2]. ISIN: US80585Y3080, RU0009029540, RU0009029557, US80585Y4070 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SBER LEI Code: 5493002UKIL6VCUK4H24 Sequence No.: 5649 EQS News ID: 695461 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f3404b78992d31b00b8d7a87b51a05ec&application_id=695461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=378682496d93ad736271d8948eaf036a&application_id=695461&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 14, 2018 06:44 ET (10:44 GMT)