Plus-size clothing retailer N Brown reported slimmer product revenue in the first quarter but remained confident in hitting full year forecasts. Against a strong start from last year, group revenue rose 0.4% in the 13 weeks to 2 June as both product and financial services came in ahead of muted expectations. N Brown also announced that all store staff have entered into a consultation agreement over the proposed closure of the group's 20 remaining stores. Closure would crystallise exceptional ...

