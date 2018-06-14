Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2018) - Defense Technologies International Corp. (OTC Pink: DTII) is pleased to announce its subsidiary, Passive Security Scan Inc. (PSSI), will be attending the annual state-wide TASBO Convention (Texas Association of School Business Officials) in Corpus Christi, Texas on June 18-20.

TASBO is an independent, not-for-profit professional association that is dedicated to being the trusted resource for school finance and operations for schools in Texas and represents the Texas branch of ASBO Intl. (Association of School Business Officials International). Currently TASBO has approximately 6,500 members representing more than 1,200 school districts in Texas.

PSSI's Marketing Director, Luke Hillbery, will be showcasing the Passive Security Scan Technology with the latest Passive Portal on display at the TASBO Convention Exhibition Hall. This represents the first opportunity to publicly demonstrate this technology before school board officials and other likeminded parties.

For more information on the Passive Security Scan Technology and the Passive Portal, visit www.passivesecurityscan.com.

For more information on TASBO and how to attend, visit www.tasbo.org.

Exploring the US and International Markets.

In addition to the exposure of our 'Passive Security Scan' technology at the TASBO Convention, we are exploring relationships that will reflect the technology and efforts put forth not only to the US Government but internationally as well.

"We are very pleased and proud" said Merrill W. Moses Defense Technologies International Corp's President and CEO. "To be able to present our 'Children's Safe', weapons and metal scanner to other in the know 'decision makers'. Decision makers who decide where their school budget dollars go... To books and teachers and music and the arts, all important subjects. But why not for protection as well? Being that our Children are our most precious commodity, our future, and our posterity".

The "Passive Portal" technology is based on the 'Earth's Magnetic Fields' with no emissions emitted for detection and is therefore extremely safe to any person passing through the 'Passive Portal'. The Passive Security Scan system uses highly developed field sensing technology using patented methods to sense and pin point the location of contraband detected.

We are pleased to present the Company's Subsidiary's Video Production about the "Passive Security Scan" Project.

Please view the VIDEO at: YouTube

Forward-Looking Statements

Contact:

Defense Technologies International

Merrill W. Moses,

President & CEO

Phone: 800 520-9485

Email: dtii@defensetechnologiesintl.com