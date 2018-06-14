COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt EUR 5yr
PR Newswire
London, June 14
Post-Stabilisation Notice
14th June 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS
€ 1,000,000,000 0.375% Norwegian Covered Bonds due 2023
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Global Medium Term Covered Note Programme, dated 06 June 2018
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS1839386908
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|EUR 1,000,000,000
|Description:
|0.375 % Notes due 19 June 2023
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Danske Bank
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.