sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 14.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 582 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

9,351 Euro		-0,129
-1,36 %
WKN: CBK100 ISIN: DE000CBK1001 Ticker-Symbol: CBK 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
COMMERZBANK AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,38
9,383
16:04
9,375
9,38
16:04
14.06.2018 | 13:52
(27 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt EUR 5yr

COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt EUR 5yr

PR Newswire

London, June 14

Post-Stabilisation Notice

14th June 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS

€ 1,000,000,000 0.375% Norwegian Covered Bonds due 2023

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Global Medium Term Covered Note Programme, dated 06 June 2018

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:SpareBank 1 Boligkreditt AS
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS1839386908
Aggregate nominal amount:EUR 1,000,000,000
Description:0.375 % Notes due 19 June 2023
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas
Danske Bank
UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2018 PR Newswire