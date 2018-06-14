Medical Holography Market Worth $4.04 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 31.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global medical holography market size is expected to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period. The market is predominantly driven by increasing adoption of this technique in biomedical research and academic centers. Rising awareness regarding benefits of the technique is one of the key growth stimulators of the market.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )

Benefits associated with holographic techniques are precise coordination in interventional and diagnostic applications, generation of live images, minimal invasion, and enhanced training. Soaring demand for incorporation of minimally invasive techniques is also projected to boost the growth of the global market. As compared to invasive procedures, these procedures result in lesser trauma and quicker recovery. Another advantage of this procedure is that there is less amount of blood loss as compared to invasive surgery.

Medical holography is anticipated to revolutionize education and training for medical students over the coming years. Traditional teaching methods and textbooks increase the cognitive load on students, which can be reduced by conversion of 2 or 2.5 D representation into a 3D image. According to a study, it has been observed that medical holograms improve the understanding of anatomy compared to traditional methods. Moreover, holographic projections are increasingly being used in various other fields such as aviation, manufacturing, gas, and oil which is estimated to augur well for the holography market.

With increasing burden of chronic diseases and clinical urgency to incorporate technologically advanced products for early and non-invasive diagnosis, medical holography is likely to gain prominence in a wide array of applications. Introduction of new and sophisticated products is poised to shape the future of the market.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Medical Holography Market Analysis Report By Product (Holographic Display, Microscope, Print, Software), By Application (Biomedical Research, Medical Education), By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/medical-holography-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The holographic displays segment accounted for 65.8% of the overall revenue in 2016

Semi-transparent displays held 38.8% of the holographic display segment as they can be used to create 3D graphics with enhanced depths and sufficient resolution to provide realistic experience

The microscope segment is expected to witness a remarkable CAGR of 32.3% during the forecast period due to technological advancements in the field of microscopy

The medical education segment is poised to post a CAGR of 31.6% during the forecast period

Research laboratories was the dominant end-use segment, commanding a share of 32.97% in 2016. The substantial share can be attributed to increasing adoption of holography products in research, which primarily involves phase contrast imaging and dynamic live cell imaging

North America led the market with over 37.0% share in 2016 owing to extensive research activities undertaken by a majority of prominent market players

led the market with over 37.0% share in 2016 owing to extensive research activities undertaken by a majority of prominent market players Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of over 32.5% during the forecast period.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

High Content Screening Market - High Content Screening Market is expected to witness lucrative market growth as a consequence of rising need for development of new drug molecules owing to presence of obsolete drug therapies

Electronic Health Records Market - The global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market size was estimated at USD 20.55 billion in 2016.

eCOA Solutions Market - The global Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment (eCOA) solutions market size was estimated at USD 616.9 million in 2016.

Telemedicine Market - Telemedicine Market size was valued at USD 24.9 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% over the forecast period.

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical holography market on the basis of product, application, end use, and region:

Medical Holography Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Holographic Display Laser Touchable Piston Semi-Transparent Microscope Print Software Others

Medical Holography Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Medical Imaging Ophthalmology Dentistry Urology Otology Orthopedics Others Medical Education Biomedical Research

Medical Holography End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Academic Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Hospitals & Clinics Research Laboratories

Medical Holography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan China India Latin America Brazil Mexico MEA South Africa



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database,The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com